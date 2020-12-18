Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guidewire’s first quarter of fiscal 2021 benefited from higher license and subscription revenues. The company’s subscription-based offerings are gaining from robust adoption of InsuranceSuite Cloud platform. The company's focus on enhancing Guidewire Cloud platform with new capabilities including digital frameworks, automation, tooling and other cloud services is also expected to boost sales of subscription-based solutions. Strategic acquisitions and collaborations bode well for Guidewire. However, reduction in demand for the company’s software management services due to increasing cloud implementation is a headwind. Lengthening sales cycles, higher investments on product enhancements and coronavirus outbreak-related uncertainty are overhangs, at least in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date.”

GWRE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Shares of GWRE opened at $126.03 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $1,541,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,222 shares of company stock worth $3,107,047 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,487,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,559,000 after buying an additional 1,533,149 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 947.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,102 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,400,000 after buying an additional 1,027,156 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $37,266,000. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after acquiring an additional 332,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

