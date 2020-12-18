Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:GUKYF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

