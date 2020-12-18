Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.75 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73). Approximately 7,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The company has a market cap of £26.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.39.

Get Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) alerts:

Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX (3.37) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.