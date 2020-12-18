H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

FUL opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $691.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.28 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,366,616.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,830.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 4,315 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $217,260.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,351 shares in the company, valued at $722,572.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,148 shares of company stock worth $2,944,976. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 104.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 3,189.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

