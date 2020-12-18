Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.94 and a beta of 1.76. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 35,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,438,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,153. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,078. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $451,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 373,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.