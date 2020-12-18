Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Franck J. Moison Sells 2,175 Shares

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HBI opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 432,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 43,302 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

