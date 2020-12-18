Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Harsco’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Harsco by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after purchasing an additional 913,626 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 49,989 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

