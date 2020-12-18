Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCAP. TheStreet upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.36, a current ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Harvest Capital Credit has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its products include senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured loans, subordinated debt investments, and minority equity co-investments.

