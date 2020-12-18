HashBX (HBX) Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, HashBX has traded up 55.7% against the dollar. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $44.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00059475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00375556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

