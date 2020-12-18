Haywood Securities Increases Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$3.00

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HWX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) alerts:

TSE HWX opened at C$2.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.41. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 103.21 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$497.36 million and a P/E ratio of -31.88.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.