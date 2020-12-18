HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,828.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,511,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,832,326.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.