Head-To-Head Comparison: Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) & CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CVD Equipment and Trio-Tech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVD Equipment and Trio-Tech International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $19.65 million 1.54 -$6.33 million N/A N/A Trio-Tech International $34.47 million 0.41 $970,000.00 N/A N/A

Trio-Tech International has higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and Trio-Tech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -17.55% -11.14% -7.13% Trio-Tech International 2.80% 4.29% 2.93%

Summary

Trio-Tech International beats CVD Equipment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, such as gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides traces, patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and custom designed items, as well as offers carbon composites and electronic materials. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as to the aerospace and medical industries. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

