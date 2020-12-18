Head-To-Head Contrast: Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) versus Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cohu alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cohu and Teradyne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu 0 0 7 0 3.00 Teradyne 1 2 4 0 2.43

Cohu presently has a consensus target price of $37.29, indicating a potential downside of 0.78%. Teradyne has a consensus target price of $106.63, indicating a potential downside of 10.66%. Given Cohu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cohu is more favorable than Teradyne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Cohu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Teradyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Cohu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Teradyne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cohu has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradyne has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cohu and Teradyne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu $583.33 million 2.70 -$69.70 million ($0.21) -178.95 Teradyne $2.29 billion 8.64 $467.47 million $2.86 41.73

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Cohu. Cohu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradyne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cohu and Teradyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu -7.98% 1.57% 0.69% Teradyne 22.94% 43.96% 23.81%

Summary

Teradyne beats Cohu on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment; and PCB Test Equipment. The company provides semiconductor ATE for wafer level and device package testing; various test handlers, including pick-and-place, turret, gravity, strip, and MEMS for testing and thermal sub-systems that include temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process. It also offers bare board PCB test systems to test pre-assembly PCBs; flying probe and grid testers; interface products comprising test contactors and probe pins; spares and kits; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. In addition, the company provides various parts and labor warranties on test and handling systems, and instruments; and training on the maintenance and operation of its systems. It markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative, autonomous mobile, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment also offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, LTE-A, and 5G technologies; IQcell, a multi-device cellular signaling test solution; IQgig test solution; and turnkey test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.