Head to Head Review: Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) versus The Competition

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTRA) is one of 778 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kintara Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kintara Therapeutics N/A -$9.13 million N/A Kintara Therapeutics Competitors $1.94 billion $220.32 million -2.35

Kintara Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kintara Therapeutics. Kintara Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.84% Kintara Therapeutics Competitors -3,661.65% -191.78% -31.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kintara Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kintara Therapeutics Competitors 7575 20555 38733 1576 2.50

Kintara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 29.33%. Given Kintara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kintara Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kintara Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kintara Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.