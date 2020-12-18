Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.96

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

