Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli Sells 2,811 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $112,468.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Patrick Jr. Nelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 15,962 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $639,118.48.

On Friday, December 11th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $49,018.65.

On Tuesday, December 1st, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $1,174,362.54.

Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 380,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 94,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 279,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.