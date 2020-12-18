Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,840. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $49,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $90,403.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,216. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

