Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.57.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,238.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,326 shares of company stock worth $5,765,216 over the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Health Catalyst by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 18.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in Health Catalyst by 16.1% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 109,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,536,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.