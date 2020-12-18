Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Raised to $30.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

PEAK stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.09%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

