Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Plans Dividend of $2.28

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) declared a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.28 per share by the bank on Sunday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $96.50.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

