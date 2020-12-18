Hedget (HGET) Market Cap Achieves $3.66 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $353,407.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget token can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00009207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00134525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00768953 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00168185 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00387963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00125588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00078174 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com.

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

