HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.12 ($74.25).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

ETR:HEI traded up €0.54 ($0.64) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €60.78 ($71.51). 762,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €68.04 ($80.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.80.

About HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F)

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.