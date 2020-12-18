Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

