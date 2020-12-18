HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLFFF has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised HelloFresh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HelloFresh from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of HLFFF opened at $71.66 on Monday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

