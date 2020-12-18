Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

HP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rowe raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.16.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 82,261 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 331.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 84,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 65,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 17.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.