Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.13 ($107.22).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €90.24 ($106.16) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.90. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.