HeroNode (HER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $79.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One HeroNode token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a total market cap of $73,057.02 and approximately $79.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00134475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00785038 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00182415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00389491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00126764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00079391 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, LBank, Token Store and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.