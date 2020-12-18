HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Increased to C$1.30 by Analysts at MKM Partners

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HEXO. Standpoint Research lowered their price target on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark lowered their price target on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

HEXO opened at C$1.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$647.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. HEXO Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$2.77.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

