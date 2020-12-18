Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) PT Raised to $125.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.43.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,813,000 after buying an additional 595,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $218,819,000 after purchasing an additional 478,580 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2,812.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after purchasing an additional 454,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 47.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,591,000 after purchasing an additional 383,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 273,449 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

