Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.68. 3,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $604.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

