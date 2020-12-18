Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 182,608 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 144,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 500.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 85,220 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HGV stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.44. 7,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

