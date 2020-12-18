Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.26, a PEG ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $42,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

