Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,961. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Himax Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,332 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 938,851 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,069,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 764,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 360,778 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.