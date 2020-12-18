Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Trading Up 1.3%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.50. Approximately 236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTCMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and used equipment, as well as mine management systems.

