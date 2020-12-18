Hiveterminal Token Price Hits $0.0035 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $6,073.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

