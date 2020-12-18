HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.68

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 2583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMSY. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HMS by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

