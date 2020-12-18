Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $17.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of HST opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

