Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.50 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.18.

HBAN opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 645,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 97,367 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

