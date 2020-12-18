Hydro (HYDRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Hydro has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. One Hydro token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Upbit, Mercatox and CoinEx. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $28,550.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00375144 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Mercatox, BitForex, DEx.top, CoinEx, BitMart, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

