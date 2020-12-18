HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $3.74 million and $9,068.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 26,245.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00291455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00134751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.00786113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00182789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00392013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00127317 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,413,037 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com.

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

