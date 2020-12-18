I-Minerals Inc. (IMA.V) (CVE:IMA) Shares Down 28.6%

I-Minerals Inc. (IMA.V) (CVE:IMA) fell 28.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 533,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,085% from the average session volume of 45,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

I-Minerals Inc. (IMA.V) Company Profile (CVE:IMA)

I-Minerals Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops quartz, potassium feldspar, halloysite, kaolinite, and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of approximately 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

