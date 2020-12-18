I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,091.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.47 million and $8,091.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00477026 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002715 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014878 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002750 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.09 or 0.01671772 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,579,213 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

