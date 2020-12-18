i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised i3 Verticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.74 million, a P/E ratio of -785.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

