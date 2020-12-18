iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iCAD’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of iCAD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $315.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.18. iCAD has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 15,873 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $158,730.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $210,541.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,538 shares of company stock worth $809,271. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 621.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth $109,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth $123,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

