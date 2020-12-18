ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) shares rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 898 ($11.73). Approximately 135,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 74,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 886 ($11.58).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 891.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 812.63. The company has a market capitalization of £614.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

In other news, insider Alastair Bruce bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of £35,040 ($45,779.98).

About ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

