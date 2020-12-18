ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Achieves $243.83 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001863 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $243.83 million and approximately $24.60 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,261,875 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

