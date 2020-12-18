IGToken (IG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

IGToken (CURRENCY:IG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. IGToken has a total market capitalization of $193,649.16 and approximately $14,796.00 worth of IGToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IGToken has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IGToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00059029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00378282 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00026166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.08 or 0.02456001 BTC.

IGToken (IG) is a token. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. IGToken’s total supply is 6,562,786,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,367,046,088 tokens. IGToken’s official Twitter account is @IGToken_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. IGToken’s official website is igtoken.net.

