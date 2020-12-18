iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,559. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

