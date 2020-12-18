Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Immunovant from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Immunovant from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of -39.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth $115,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

