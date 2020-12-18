Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $53.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PI. BidaskClub raised shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Impinj from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.29.

Get Impinj alerts:

PI stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $976.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,650 shares of company stock worth $365,655 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Impinj by 82.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Impinj by 457.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.